“Own Your Color” By Shikha Bajaj Is Inspiring Women And Empowering Corporate Change

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Debuting boldly in National Mentoring Month, January 2024, Shikha Bajaj's book "Own Your Color " is more than a guide for women-it's a powerhouse for claiming success. This groundbreaking book not only encourages women to own their journey but equips them with a simple yet transformative M.E.N.T.O.R framework to own their destiny and conquer their dreams.

Shikha's resounding message celebrates individual success and uplifts others, especially women. "Your greatness lies in uplifting others as you climb the corporate ladder. Be the change the corporate world needs. Build your support system, find a mentor, and pay it forward," Shikha declares, challenging corporate leaders to strategically invest in mentorship.

"Own Your Color" is Shikha Bajaj's resilient journey as a first-generation immigrant and a tech industry trailblazer. This book narrates the story of women who bet on themselves, exuding confidence and independence, achieving goals on their terms, Shikha remarks. 'Color' symbolizes embracing the 'whole you' - strengths, values, beliefs, and imperfections. It's about discovering the power of blazing your trail and daring to dream big.



“Own Your Color is a call to action for women to be authentic, step into their power, and for leaders to change the work cultures of their companies to help women rise and shine together. I highly recommend it,” says Maggie Chan Jones, Author of Decoding Sponsorship, former Chief Marketing Officer of SAP and CEO at Tenshey.

“Own Your Color” is now available in print versions at Amazon and other on-line booksellers:



This book is a timely ode to the profound impact of mentorship and the transformative capabilities of the M.E.N.T.O.R framework. As Shikha succinctly puts it, "Be Bold. Be You. Be Authentic. What could be better in 2024?"

About the Author:







Shikha Bajaj is a visionary author, a dynamic mentor, a seasoned executive at a global services company and a fervent advocate for women's empowerment. Dive into her game-changing M.E.N.T.O.R framework and reshape your future.

Ready to own your journey? Join the movement at and seize your success today.



For updates, follow Shikha Bajaj on ownyourcolor_shikhabajaj .

Watch the "Own Your Color" trailer on YouTube:

Media Contact

Company Name: Own Your Color

Contact Person: Media Contact

Email: Send Email

City: Robbinsville

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Website: ownyourcolor

