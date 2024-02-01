Empowering Medical Device Standardization: ZHAOWEI Unveils Medical Drive Systems At MD&M West 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shenzhen ZHAOWEI

Machinery

&

Electronics

Co.,

LTD. (ZHAOWEI ), one of the forefront innovators in micro-drive systems in China, is set to dazzle audiences at the upcoming Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West from February 6th to February 8th. Get ready to explore its cutting-edge showcase featuring standardized planetary gearboxes series, high-precision motors and customized drive systems solutions.

Entitled with“Elevating The World of Medical Devices”, MD&M West is renowned as the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event, is gearing up to host nearly 1400 exhibitors from around the world to showcase medical packaging, robotics and medical device components. ZHAOWEI is going to present its standardized planetary gearbox series. Crafted in compliance with ISO 13485 certification, it can provide a wide range of product options for medical devices, paving the way for standardization in healthcare technology.

- Harmony in Innovation: ZHAOWEI ' s Standardized Gearbox Series Hold Major Medical Device Certifications

Medical device standardization plays a vital role in the medical device industry, providing a wide range of benefits that significantly enhance the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of both medical devices and healthcare systems.

Having been committed to the field of micro-drive for 24 years, ZHAOWEI proudly holds a suite of certifications including ISO 13485, ISO900, ISO14001, and ISO45001. The ISO 13485 certification, a globally acknowledged standard for quality management systems tailored to the medical device and health-related product manufacturing industry. This certification is a testament to ZHAOWEI's adherence to rigorous quality control measures and regulatory compliance, ensuring the safety and reliability of its medical device parts.

Guided by these robust management systems, ZHAOWEI's standardized planetary gearbox series meets the UKAS, CE, UL, and RoHS standards. This assures that medical devices adopting ZHAOWEI's drive systems not only meet but consistently exceed the safety benchmarks.

-

Preserving Precision: A Dust-free Environment Ensures High-Quality Manufacturing



Beyond standardized manufacturing, the medical device poses particular challenges

in terms of the quality and purity of the drive systems. Upon this demand, ZHAOWEI's high-precision gearboxes and parts are designed and developed with zero-pollution materials in dust-free rooms.

In a noteworthy achievement, ZHAOWEI has built a dust-free room for both injection molding and injection components. The construction process aligned with national standards, especially the "Code for Construction and Acceptance of Dust-free Room”,

By mitigating the risk of product defects caused by airborne particles during production, ZHAOWEI upholds the highest standards of quality and purity in the development of its drive systems for the medical industry.

-

Unlocking Possibilities: One-stop Customized Solutions Tailored to Diverse Applications

At MD&M West 2024, ZHAOWEI proudly introduces a comprehensive lineup of standardized planetary gearboxes, totaling 13 variants. This diverse range supports an array of product parameters, ranging from 3.4 mm to 38 mm. ZHAOWEI's offerings cater to a broad spectrum of medical device requirements, encompassing volume, precision, and torque.

From standardized products to customized drive systems solutions,

ZHAOWEI's gearboxes series have been applied in small and precision medical devices, such as insulin injection pens, wound cleaning pumps, bone drills, and medical staplers. Also, they have integrated into large medical diagnose equipments, including imaging diagnostic tools, lifting medical beds, and automated liquid workstations. This marks a stride towards delivering customized micro-drive solutions for smart medical industry to empower local sectors to evolve, upgrade, and pursue sustainable growth.

Join ZHAOWEI

from 6th to 8th at Booth 537, Halls A-E, Anaheim Convention Center, as ZHAOWEI exhibits its standardized products series and innovative medical solutions.

ZHAOWEI is excited to connect with engineers and clients across the medical device supply chain, unlocking incredible possibilities together!

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co. Ltd.

Email: Send Email

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website: company

