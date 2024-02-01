SDS 90S Entrepreneur Empowers Ordinary People With Financial Literacy Education Through Free Video Sharing Website

(MENAFN- GetNews) In 3 years, YouTube channel has 570,000 subscribers

In 2021, the YouTube channel "SDS 90s Entrepreneur" emerged with a mission to uplift social mobility. Recognizing the limited options for the financially challenged-either investment or entrepreneurship-the founder decided to share their experiences in these realms, fostering financial and cultural education. The aim is to empower overseas Chinese with accessible financial knowledge.

The journey began with a desire to bridge the gap left by traditional education, where wealth-creation strategies are often overlooked. The "SDS School of Entrepreneur", attracting over 5,000 students in 2021. In the economic challenges, the founder launched the "SDS School of Trading" in November 2023, offering a stock trend investment course. Also, reported by a well-known financial media in Taiwan.

The school's unique features include a comprehensive risk management system, minimal market monitoring, time efficiency (just 30 minutes), beginner-friendly content, high short-term returns, and a robust risk control system. With a commitment to losing small amounts and winning big, SDS 90s Entrepreneur aims to break the chains of poverty. "SDS School of Trading", launched in 2023, garnered nearly 200 students within five days, signaling a strong response to its effective approach.

SDS 90s Entrepreneur envisions a society fortified with financial literacy, nurturing creativity and vitality in finance. Through education, they strive to enhance the lives of their followers, making a significant impact on their financial well-being.

About SDS 90s Entrepreneur

SDS 90s Entrepreneur, established on YouTube in 2021, empowers ordinary people through accessible financial and cultural education. With over 5,000 students, their SDS School of Trading launched in 2023, garnered rapid acclaim for its unique features and effective stock trend investment courses. Today, SDS 90s Entrepreneur continues to break the cycle of poverty through financial literacy.

Media Contact

Company Name: SDS Get Rich

Email: Send Email

Phone: +85256283348

Country: HongKong

Website: @sds

