Driving Trust And Excellence: Attorney Patrick Wilson Elevates DUI And Criminal Defense In Miami

(MENAFN- GetNews) Attorney Patrick Wilson's Commitment to Integrity in Every Legal Endeavor

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice, Patrick Wilson, the Founder of -Patrick Wilson Law, PLLC- a comprehensive state and federal criminal defense law firm based in Miami, Florida- has achieved significant milestones throughout his career, solidifying his prominent presence in the legal landscape of the state.

In a high-profile manslaughter case, Wilson and his skilled team secured an extremely favorable outcome for the defendant, navigating through a double boating under the influence with a manslaughter and a double-vessel homicide case. Confronting challenges directly, they strategically presented a motion to exclude critical blood test results. The result? The blood was excluded and a resolution that surpassed expectations: the boating under the influence with a manslaughter charges were dismissed and five years of supervision, avoiding jail or prison time.

"Patrick, did not turn away from 'difficult' and 'uncomfortable' situations and was able to land an unheard of deal for me. Every dollar spent on hiring him was worth it. I cannot be more satisfied with his service . . . Today I am able to live my life in full again because of him" - Client from the case above.

For more details, click the following link:



In a different case, Patrick secured a total "Not Guilty" verdict in an eleven-count felony case, where the initial seven charges carrying a minimum life sentence. The client faced accusations of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence, pouring gasoline, and igniting it to kill children. During the trial, Wilson skillfully cross-examined various arson "experts," compelling them to acknowledge that the evidence aligned with our defense. The jury deliberated for just 50 minutes, ultimately acquitting the client on all charges, a testament to Wilson's firm and formidable defense strategy in the case.

"You believed in me and you never wavered from providing the truth. I'm forever grateful to you and I pray constantly that you truly understand that you defended an innocent man. Without you my life would have been spent incarcerated but because of you I'm forever free." - Client from the case above.

It is important to highlight that Patrick and his team empathize with the challenges in the criminal justice system, serving as a supportive beacon beyond legal expertise. Patrick Wilson Law Firm strives to make justice accessible by offering financing options and payment plans, recognizing the financial constraints individuals may encounter.

Patrick Wilson, a tenacious trial lawyer and former Assistant Public Defender, founded Patrick Wilson Law, PLLC. Wilson in 2022 and is board certification in criminal trial law. He graduated with honors from the University of Miami School of Law in 2013, and a B.A. from University of Florida in 2011. Mr. Wilson has the following Bar Admissions: The State of Florida in 2014; Supreme Court of the United States in 2020; Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021; and Southern, Middle, and Northern Districts of Florida in 2014 and 2021.

Media Contact

Company Name: Patrick Wilson Law, PLLC

Contact Person: RewardLion

Email: Send Email

Phone: (800) 876-8984

Country: United States

Website:

