Vitality Sarco Health Kicks Off The New Year With Enhanced Wellness Offerings In Chandler

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chandler, Arizona - January 31, 2024 - As we embark on a new year, Vitality Sarco Health in Chandler, Arizona, is excited to announce a series of enhanced wellness offerings, continuing its commitment to groundbreaking advancements in health care. For over two decades, Vitality SarcoHealth - formerly known as VitalityHealth or Vitalico - has been at the forefront of Sarcopenia prevention and treatment, empowering individuals to redefine aging through functional strength regeneration and metabolic optimization.

In Chandler, Sarco Health remains a beacon of innovative health solutions, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and personalized health strategies to provide comprehensive care for those seniors who are seeking to proactively manage their well-being. The clinic utilizes industry-leading muscle diagnostic and activation technology, ensuring accurate outcome measures and impactful results.

Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer at Vitality Sarco Health, expresses enthusiasm for the new year, stating, "As we welcome 2024, Sarco Health in Chandler is dedicated to offering an even more comprehensive range of services, from regenerative therapies to personalized wellness plans . Our goal is to empower senior individuals to take control of their health journey and embrace a vibrant, healthy lifestyle."

Sarco Health invites the community to explore these new wellness offerings designed to optimize vitality and overall well-being. The Chandler location remains committed to providing unparalleled services and supporting individuals in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

About SarcoHealth:

For more than 20 years, Vitality SarcoHealth - formerly known as VitalityHealth or Vitalico - has been specializing in Sarcopenia prevention and treatment, empowering thousands of people to redefine aging through functional strength regeneration and metabolic optimization. As the leaders in SarcoTherapy, we have developed an efficient, enjoyable, evidence-based solution that enables older adults to regain control of their health and well-being. In each of our SarcoHealth clinics, we use industry-leading muscle diagnostic and activation technology to provide the most accurate outcome measures and impactful results available today. We also work with your doctors to monitor key biomarkers such as hemoglobin A1C, nutritional factors, and medication levels to best address your overall health conditions.

