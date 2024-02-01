(MENAFN- GetNews)

Gavriel Dardashti, son of renowned ibogaine researcher David Dardashti, has announced his commitment to carry on his father's legacy at Ibogaine By David Dardashti . Gavriel has been involved in the research behind ibogaine for many years and will now be taking on a more active role in the establishment of the second clinic. He believes that preserving and increasing the profits of a legacy business is a great honor that every family should possess.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is a leading ibogaine treatment center in Mexico , known for its innovative approach to treating addiction and mental health disorders. David Dardashti, the founder of the clinic, has dedicated his life to researching and developing ibogaine as a powerful tool for healing and transformation. His work has helped countless individuals overcome addiction and find a new sense of purpose in life.

Gavriel Dardashti has been involved in his father's work since a young age and has witnessed the positive impact of ibogaine on people's lives. He is determined to continue his father's legacy and ensure that the clinic's mission of helping others remains at the forefront. Gavriel's passion for ibogaine and his dedication to the cause make him the perfect successor to his father's work.

"I am honored to carry on my father's legacy at Ibogaine By David Dardashti," said Gavriel. "I have seen firsthand the incredible transformations that ibogaine can bring about, and I am committed to making sure that this treatment is accessible to those who need it. My father's work has touched so many lives, and I am determined to continue his mission and help even more people on their journey to recovery."

Gavriel Dardashti's promise to continue his father's legacy at Ibogaine By David Dardashti is a testament to the power of family and the importance of preserving a legacy. The second clinic, set to open soon, will be a testament to the Dardashti family's commitment to helping others and making a positive impact on the world.



For more information about Ibogaine By David Dardashti and their groundbreaking work, visit their website at or call 1-800-818-4511

