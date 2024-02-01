DFG Publishing House LLC Releases New Book, “Bosses, Babes & Business” Presented By Renowned Coach And Author P. Koffe Brown

(MENAFN- GetNews) Incredible women share their stories on the good, bad and balance of being a minority woman in business!
Houston, Texas, USA - January 31, 2024 - Bosses, Babes, & Business: The Good, The Bad and The Balance, is a book that aims to encapsulate the fundamental qualities of a successful entrepreneur.
Do not impede the advancement of women; instead, empower them to excel and spread their impact. Women play a pivotal role in determining the future of a nation; so, they should be granted the authority and resources to attain exceptional achievements. Women epitomize the resilience and fundamental nature of a nation; it is crucial to abstain from exploiting them.
Embrace a woman with tenderness, admiration, and the chance for intellectual development! By reading this book, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the full spectrum of creative excellence embodied by a highly accomplished and influential woman.
