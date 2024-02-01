Joint Africa Project International (JAP International) Launches Prestigious JAP Scholarship Program To Empower African Youth

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Joint Africa Project Scholarship (JAP Scholarship) launching

Abuja, Nigeria - 31st January, 2024 - The Joint Africa Project International (JAP International) is proud to announce the inauguration of its flagship initiative, The JAP Scholarship Program , aimed at fostering the development of a new cadre of visionary leaders across Africa. This groundbreaking scholarship program is set to provide unparalleled opportunities for talented individuals to pursue their academic aspirations at esteemed institutions worldwide.

The JAP Scholarship Program offers fully funded scholarships to outstanding students from diverse backgrounds across the continent of Africa. Recipients will have the chance to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate studies at renowned universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and China. Additionally, beneficiaries will receive comprehensive coverage for their travel expenses, ensuring seamless access to their chosen academic institutions.

In an unprecedented move, JAP International will also provide monthly stipends ranging from $1000 to $1500 to support scholars in meeting their living expenses, including rent, food, and other essentials. This holistic approach aims to empower students to focus wholeheartedly on their studies and maximize the opportunities afforded by their scholarships, ultimately enabling them to become catalysts for positive change within their communities and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with 9-Figure Media , a top PR agency , "We are thrilled to launch the JAP Scholarship Program, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering African youth and fostering excellence in education," said Ken Chukwuka, the Executive Director of JAP International. "Through this initiative, we aim to nurture a new generation of leaders who will drive innovation, promote sustainable development, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of Africa."

The JAP Scholarship Program is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as secondary school students in their SS3 or final years. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit to access the application portal and submit their entries. The deadline for applications is July 1st, 2024.

For more information about the JAP Scholarship Program and JAP International's other initiatives, please visit

About The Joint Africa Project International (JAP International):



The Joint Africa Project International (JAP International) is a leading international non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering African communities through education, healthcare, and socio-economic development initiatives. With a steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable change and promoting inclusivity, JAP International works tirelessly to create opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive and realize their full potential.

