Nasdaq Stocks Under $1 To Watch Now! VTAK, IVP, ONCO, AKTS, RDHL

Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: VTAK), a prominent medical device company in the United States renowned for its cutting-edge products, unveiled a significant update on January 25, 2024. The company announced the enlistment of a new distributor, Ege Artimi, for its product VIVO, specifically catering to the Turkish market. Ege Artimi, established in 2014 and based in Turkey, specializes in the importation and provision of clinical support products and equipment tailored for cardiology. This strategic partnership follows Catheter Precision's recent collaboration with a distributor in the Croatian market, marking another step in expanding its presence in the region.



Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) stands out for its innovative approach to veterinary practice ownership, diverging from conventional investment models. The company's distinctive strategy revolves around prioritizing engaged ownership and a heightened commitment to the welfare of both veterinary practitioners and pets. For owners contemplating a transition in their veterinary practices, InspireVeterinary Partners presents a distinctive solution. Through a collaborative approach, the company aims to amplify the distinctive characteristics of each practice, offering a unique and beneficial solution.



Onconetix Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) is an established biotechnology company operating in the commercial stage, dedicated to the exploration, advancement, and market introduction of exclusive diagnostics, therapeutics, and services within the oncology field. A primary focus of Onconetix Inc. is its product Entadfi, an orally administered solution designed for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, the company is engaged in the development of Proclarix, a product specifically targeting prostate cancer within the realm of oncology.



Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is recognized as an integrated device manufacturer specializing in BAW (bulk acoustic wave) high-band RF filters tailored for mobile and various wireless devices. Earlier this week company

Akoustis revealed that it has achieved a Tier-1 design victory for a wireless Battery Management System (wBMS) chipset in Electric Vehicles (EVs) from a prominent automotive product supplier that directly serves the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

On January 25, 2024, the company revealed the pricing details of its public offering, comprising

20,000,000

shares of common stock at $0.50 per share. The underwritten offering anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, with adjustments for underwriting discounts and associated offering expenses. Roth Capital Partners is designated as the exclusive manager overseeing the offering.



Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL), the specialty biopharmaceutical company, gained attention in the news on January 26, 2024, following the completion of its registered direct offering involving 10,000,000 American Depository Shares (ADSs). It was emphasized that each ADS corresponded to 400 ordinary shares in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. The offering set the price of each ADS at $0.80. Simultaneously, the company issued unregistered warrants, allowing the acquisition of up to a maximum of 10,000,000 ADSs.





