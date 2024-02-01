Danbury Paving Pros Outlines Signs That Indicate Asphalt Resurfacing Is Necessary

(MENAFN- GetNews) Danbury Paving Pros is a premier paving company. In a recent update, the company shared signs that asphalt resurfacing is required.

Danbury, CT - In a website post, Danbury Paving Pros explained signs that asphalt resurfacing is required

The paving contractor Danbury noted that the first sign is visible cracks and potholes on the surface of the asphalt. These are caused by heavy traffic, extreme weather conditions, and age. As the asphalt ages, it becomes more brittle and prone to cracking. These cracks may seem minor initially, but if left unattended, they can quickly worsen and create more enormous potholes.



The asphalt contractor Danbury mentioned that the second sign is faded or discolored asphalt. This is a clear indication that the asphalt has reached the end of its lifespan. Over time, exposure to UV rays can cause the asphalt to lose its color and disintegrate. This not only makes the pavement look unappealing but also weakens its structure.



Lastly, Danbury Paving Pros stated that drainage issues are another sign that asphalt resurfacing Danbury may be necessary. Insufficient drainage can cause water to pool on the pavement's surface, leading to cracks and potholes. If puddles are present on the asphalt surface, especially after rain or a car wash, it is a sign that the pavement is not draining correctly. Resurfacing can address any issues with the pavement slope, ensuring efficient water flow and preventing damage to the asphalt.

