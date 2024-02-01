Resume Trading In Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 1 February 2024
Trading in Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder, symbol STIINM) can be resumed as the technical issues are resolved and correct prices (indre verdi – IV) are calculated as normal.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, ...
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...
| Fund name and share class
| Symbol
| ISIN
| SKAGEN Focus A
| SKIFOA
| NO0010735129
| SKAGEN Global A
| SKIGLO
| NO0008004009
| SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
| SKIKON
| NO0010140502
| SKAGEN m2 A
| SKIM2
| NO0010657356
| SKAGEN Vekst A
| SKIVEK
| NO0008000445
| Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
| STIIAM
| NO0010841588
| Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
| STIINM
| NO0010841570
| Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
| STIGEP
| NO0010841604
| Storebrand Global Solutions A5
| STIGS
| NO0010841612
| Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
| STIGM
| NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.
