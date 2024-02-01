US, UK Launch A Series Of Strikes Against Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US and UK
launched another series of strikes against targets of the rebel
Houthi movement Ansar Allah in Yemen, Trend reports.
According to information, the Al-Jabban area of the port city of
Hodeidah, located on the shores of the Red Sea, was attacked.
Arab media also reported explosions in Hodeida and American
aircraft activity in Yemen's coastal areas.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.