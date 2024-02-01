US, UK Launch A Series Of Strikes Against Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US and UK launched another series of strikes against targets of the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah in Yemen, Trend reports.

According to information, the Al-Jabban area of the port city of Hodeidah, located on the shores of the Red Sea, was attacked.

Arab media also reported explosions in Hodeida and American aircraft activity in Yemen's coastal areas.