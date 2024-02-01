               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Fed Keeps Interest Rate At 5.25-5.5%


2/1/2024 3:00:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US Federal Reserve System has kept the interest rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5 percent, the the System says, Trend reports.

According to the information, this is the fourth time the Fed has decided not to change the base rate.

It was noted that economic activity is growing at a noticeable pace. At the same time, inflation, although remaining at a high level, is decreasing:

"The committee's goal is to achieve maximum employment and inflation of 2 percent over the long term. And he believes that when these goals are achieved, the risks become more balanced," the report says.

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search