US Fed Keeps Interest Rate At 5.25-5.5%

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US Federal
Reserve System has kept the interest rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5
percent, the the System says, Trend reports.
According to the information, this is the fourth time the Fed
has decided not to change the base rate.
It was noted that economic activity is growing at a noticeable
pace. At the same time, inflation, although remaining at a high
level, is decreasing:
"The committee's goal is to achieve maximum employment and
inflation of 2 percent over the long term. And he believes that
when these goals are achieved, the risks become more balanced," the
report says.
