US Launches New Strikes On Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US Army
launched new strikes on Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote
on its "X" page, Trend reports.
According to information, the target of the strikes was a
surface-to-air missile belonging to the Houthi rebels from the
Ansar Allah movement.
Central Command noted that the US military detected a missile in
Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it poses a
direct threat to US aircraft.
