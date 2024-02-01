US Launches New Strikes On Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US Army launched new strikes on Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its "X" page, Trend reports.

According to information, the target of the strikes was a surface-to-air missile belonging to the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement.

Central Command noted that the US military detected a missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it poses a direct threat to US aircraft.