Houthis Attack American Merchant Ship Heading To Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah launched a missile attack on an American merchant ship heading to Israel, the movement spokesman Yahya Sariya, Trend reports.

According to him, the Houthis recorded a direct hit on the ship.

He also said that the strike occurred several hours after the attack on the US destroyer Grevely in the Red Sea.