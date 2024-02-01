Houthis Attack American Merchant Ship Heading To Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Houthis from the
Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah launched a missile attack on an
American merchant ship heading to Israel, the movement spokesman
Yahya Sariya, Trend reports.
According to him, the Houthis recorded a direct hit on the
ship.
He also said that the strike occurred several hours after the
attack on the US destroyer Grevely in the Red Sea.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.