US Partners With Central Asia In Advancing Renewable Energy Industry - Laura Lochman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Through our USAID
program and bilateral efforts, we collaborate with Central Asian
countries to examine regulatory and legal environments for
developing renewables and alternative technologies, Laura Lochman,
Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at
the Department of State, said in reply to Trend 's question.
She spoke during an online event titled "Multi-vector diplomacy
in the heart of Eurasia".
"Through our USAID program and bilateral efforts, we collaborate
with Central Asian countries to examine regulatory and legal
environments for developing renewables and alternative
technologies. The goal is to enhance investment perspectives in
these sectors. We're also exploring how countries can organize
their systems to increase the share of renewables. This involves
assessing necessary grid improvements and addressing the emissions
profile throughout the energy production value chain. There are
various aspects we are considering, making it an exciting area for
cooperation with the region," she said.
She noted that technical experts from the US are frequently
visiting the region, and these dialogues will further strengthen
this collaboration.
"Globally, we're currently navigating the challenges of
understanding the role of hydrogen. We are addressing not only the
technical aspects, such as optimizing electrolyzers and various
technologies, but also the commercial aspects and the economic
equation. Additionally, we are working on the transportation of
hydrogen. In the United States, we are grappling with these
challenges through legislative frameworks like the Inflation
Reduction Act (IRA), among others. These legislations involve
substantial investments in various sectors, aiming to propel
innovation forward and facilitate large-scale production,
ultimately increasing availability and reducing costs for countries
in Central Asia and beyond," Laura Lochman added.
