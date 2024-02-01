Azerbaijan Counts Registered Observers For Extraordinary Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Over 85,000 observers have been registered for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan so far, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting, Trend reports.

The presidential candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan) will compete for the post of President.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel