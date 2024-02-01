Azerbaijan Army Units Conducting Combat Training Classes (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31.
The training
process is being continued in the Azerbaijan Army to maintain the
high-level combat readiness of the troops, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The ministry noted that with regard to the beginning of the new
training period, measures are being taken for battle training in
the military units.
During the measures, the units are being trained in putting on
alert and their bringing to the state of combat readiness.
According to the training plan for 2024, the units are also
planned to leave the points of permanent deployment and move to the
training centers and combined-arms training ranges.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.