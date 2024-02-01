US Doesn't Want Conflict With Iran - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The US doesn't
want a conflict with Iran, US State Department Spokesman Matthew
Miller said during a briefing on January 31, speaking about the
attacks of Houthi militia, Trend reports.
The Houthis, controlling significant parts of Yemen, have been
conducting drone and missile strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and
Gulf of Aden since November 19, 2023. They justify these attacks as
a reaction to Israel's military actions in Gaza. Houthi militia has
stated it plans more attacks on United States and British warships.
In the recent escalation, the Houthis launched missiles targeting
the US warship USS Gravely. On Tuesday night, US Central Command
reported that its forces successfully intercepted an anti-ship
cruise missile.
"With respect to all of these groups, we will judge them by
their actions, not by what they say, and what we have seen. A
number of these proxy groups take actions against United States
personnel and against United States interests. And as we've made
clear, we will hold them accountable for those actions. We have
ways to make our interests known to Iran when it's in our interest
to do so. But I don't think our position is lost on Iran. I think
they know quite clearly that we, number one, don't want escalation
in the region and number two, we want the attacks on our personnel
to stop. And number three, we will hold accountable those groups
that launched the attacks at a time and place of our choosing,"
noted Miller.
He pointed out that the US doesn't seek a conflict with
Iran.
"We don't want a conflict with Iran. We don't seek a conflict
with any party in the region, and we don't think conflict is in
anyone's interest, but it is incumbent upon the United States to
protect our military and we will do that," added Miller.
