US, UK Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The US and
British armed forces attacked targets of the rebel movement "Ansar
Allah" (Houthis) in Yemen, Trend reports.
According to information, the northern outskirts of the city of
Saada, which is the administrative center of the province of the
same name, was attacked.
There are no reports of possible losses, injuries or damage.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.