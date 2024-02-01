               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US, UK Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen


2/1/2024 3:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The US and British armed forces attacked targets of the rebel movement "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) in Yemen, Trend reports.

According to information, the northern outskirts of the city of Saada, which is the administrative center of the province of the same name, was attacked.

There are no reports of possible losses, injuries or damage.

