Gas To Play Pivotal Role In Facilitating Energy Transition - Rystad Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Global gas
production is expected to grow by 3 percent or 130 bcm in 2024, Xi
Nan, Senior Vice President on Rystad Energy's Markets research
team, said, Trend reports.
"Gas will continue its effort to solve the energy trilemma
(security, affordability, and sustainability) in 2024. Investments
in greenfield LNG projects are set to slow down this year compared
to 2023 but remain at a robust level to support global LNG demand,
reaching 500 million tons by 2027. Gas will play an enabling role
in the energy transition, especially in the power sector. It will
be relied upon on a global scale for the foreseeable future,
including in Europe," he said.
According to Rystad Energy, fossil fuels will continue to be a
crucial element in the global energy blend for the coming
decades.
"Last year was a pivotal one for the energy world. Renewable
energy capacity expanded rapidly, keeping up with global power
demand growth for the first time. Solar PV needed to grow by 220 GW
in 2023 to track the 1.6 DG scenario for global warming. The latest
figures now indicate that it could end up at above 400 GW. And
there is now supply chain visibility for an annual delivery of
1,500 GW. Global coal demand most likely peaked in 2023, and clean
energy technologies are now more affordable than fossil fuel
alternatives in most parts of the world. Fossil fuels will,
however, remain an important component of the energy mix for the
next decades. Countries like Denmark, Finland and Portugal are
close to achieving zero carbon power sectors, successfully dealing
with the intermittency challenge of renewables. Still, there are
also setbacks in renewable deployment, like the cost inflation seen
in offshore wind, and governments will need to step up stimulation
to get these sectors back on track. This year could see more
inflection points in the energy transition, with impacts felt well
into the latter half of the decade," CEO Jarand Rystad said.
