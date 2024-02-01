Portfolio Of Azerbaijan's Azərsığorta OJSC To Be Transferred To Another Company

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The portfolio of
Azerbaijan's Azərsığorta OJSC will be transferred to another
company, a source in the OJSC told Trend .
“The company's portfolio will be transferred. The name of the
company will be announced based on the decision of the Cabinet of
Ministers and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding,” the source
added.
To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
has signed a decree canceling the decree "On the organization of
activity of the State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and Azərsığorta OJSC".
