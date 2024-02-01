Azerbaijan Liquidates State Insurance Company, Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The State
Insurance Commercial Company of Azerbaijan (Azərsığorta) has been
liquidated, Trend reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree canceling the decree "On the
organization of activity of the State Insurance Commercial Company
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azərsığorta OJSC".
