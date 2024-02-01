               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Liquidates State Insurance Company, Following Presidential Decree


2/1/2024 3:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The State Insurance Commercial Company of Azerbaijan (Azərsığorta) has been liquidated, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree canceling the decree "On the organization of activity of the State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azərsığorta OJSC".

Will be updated

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search