Azerbaijan Liquidates State Insurance Company, Following Presidential Decree

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree canceling the decree "On the organization of activity of the State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azərsığorta OJSC".

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.