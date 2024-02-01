Western Azerbaijan Community Blasts US Senator Ben Cardin's Azerbaijanophobic Deeds

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Western
Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the Azerbaijanophobic
activities of US Senator Ben Cardin, Trend reports, referring to the statement of
the community.
"By what authority does Ben Cardin, beholden to the ideology of
American exceptionalism, presume to speak on behalf of the entire
international community?" the statement questions.
The community's statement emphasizes that the international
community is larger than the United States Senate. It consists of
120 countries that have appointed Azerbaijan to lead the
Non-Aligned Movement, the world's second-largest institution after
the United Nations, for a four-year term. The international
community also includes countries that overwhelmingly chose
Azerbaijan to host COP29, the world's largest gathering.
"If Ben Cardin, driven by his crusader mindset, displays serious
concern about human rights breaches, he should focus on defending
Native Americans' rights and speaking out against police
vigilantism and armed violence within the United States," the
statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community emphasizes.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795638
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.