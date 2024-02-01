Kapital Bank Is Awarded By Global Finance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Global Finance has named the winners of the " The World's Best
Trade Finance Providers" awards in its special February 2024 issue
based on an exclusive survey. The awards cover 11 global and 8
regional categories, spanning over 100 countries and 8 regions of
the USA. Kapital Bank, the country's first bank is also awarded in
the same nomination. The honorees were revealed at an awards event
held in Frankfurt by the BAFT Association.
The editorial review board of the journal selected the winners
based on presentations from banks and other providers, as well as
input from industry analysts and technology experts. Criteria for
choosing the winners was conducted to transaction volume, scope of
global coverage, customer service, competitive capabilities, and
the implementation of innovative technologies.
It's worth noting that in 2018, the "Global Finance" journal
recognized Kapital Bank as the "Safest Bank" in Azerbaijan, and in
2019, the bank nominated the "Best Trade Finance Providers"
award.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 49 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the bank's products and services, please
