Kapital Bank Is Awarded By Global Finance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Global Finance has named the winners of the " The World's Best Trade Finance Providers" awards in its special February 2024 issue based on an exclusive survey. The awards cover 11 global and 8 regional categories, spanning over 100 countries and 8 regions of the USA. Kapital Bank, the country's first bank is also awarded in the same nomination. The honorees were revealed at an awards event held in Frankfurt by the BAFT Association.

The editorial review board of the journal selected the winners based on presentations from banks and other providers, as well as input from industry analysts and technology experts. Criteria for choosing the winners was conducted to transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive capabilities, and the implementation of innovative technologies.

It's worth noting that in 2018, the "Global Finance" journal recognized Kapital Bank as the "Safest Bank" in Azerbaijan, and in 2019, the bank nominated the "Best Trade Finance Providers" award.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 49 departments all over the country.