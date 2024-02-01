Air Quality Slips To 'Severe' Catogory At Various Places In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) The people in city are living under toxic air conditions these days as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at various places in Patna crossed 400-mark.

The officials claimed that the air pollution is high due to dust in the region.

The categorisation of AQI ranges from 0-50 as 'good,' 51-100 as 'satisfactory,' 101-200 as 'moderate,' 201-300 as 'poor,' 301-400 as 'very poor,' and 401-500 as 'severe.'

The average AQI in Patna was registered at 401 per cubic meter in the morning hours. However, it eased out around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The AQI of Patna on Wednesday was 444 per cubic meter and comes under the category of hazardous.

The official said that Particulate Meter (PM) 10 is rising in Patna as there is the dust on the roads. Rampant constructions and transportations of sand and building materials in the city are disturbing the AQI.

As per the real time AQI, Ashiana Digha Road has 401 AQI per cubic meter, Gardanibagh 414 and Mithapur is 401. The PM 10 at Ashiana Digha Road is 505, Gardanibagh 518, Mithapur 505 and Muradpur 653.

The AQI in other cities like Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Chapra, Biharsharif, Aurangabad, Rajgir, Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria are also crossing 400 marks.

When contacted, an officer of Patna municipal corporation claimed that the water sprinkling is being done in three shifts at various places. He also said that the construction work of Metro, roads, transportation of building materials are responsible for the deterioration of AQI. The air pollution generated from vehicles is comparatively lower here.

--IANS

ajk/uk