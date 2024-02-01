Interim Budget 2024: Target For Lakhpati Didi Enhanced From 2 Crore To 3 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) While presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced that it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from two crore to three crore.

The Union Minister said that 83 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) with nine crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance.

As per the government, 83 lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance.

“Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others. Their achievements will be recognised by honouring them,” said the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman further said that buoyed by the success, the target for Lakhpati Didi had been enhanced.

“Our Prime Minister firmly believes, we need to focus on four major castes. They are, 'Garib' (Poor), 'Mahilayen' (Women), 'Yuva' (Youth) and 'Annadata' (Farmer).“Their needs, their aspirations, and their welfare are our highest priority. The country progresses, when they progress,” she said.

She added that all four require and receive government support in their quest to better their lives and their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward.

She further emphasised that the Government is working with an approach to development that is all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive.

“It covers all castes and people at all levels. The Government is working to make India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,” she said, adding that for achieving that goal,“we need to improve people's capability and empower them.”

--IANS

ssh/rad