Financial Chain Appointed New Public Relation Manager

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Public Relations Manager position of Financial Chain Corporation
was assigned to Gunel Musa.
Gunel Musa has graduated from the Philology Faculty of the
Azerbaijan University of Languages with honors in both bachelor's
and master's degrees, has more than 20 years professional
experience in state institutions, as well as in private sector and
has been awarded with the Medal“For Distinction in the Civil
Service” by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
"We are delighted to welcome Gunel Musa to our team," said Zaur
Gadirov, Managing Partner at Financial Chain Corporation. "Her
experience and qualifications make her the candidate to lead our
public relations efforts as we continue to expand and innovate in
our sector."
