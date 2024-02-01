Financial Chain Appointed New Public Relation Manager

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Public Relations Manager position of Financial Chain Corporation was assigned to Gunel Musa.

Gunel Musa has graduated from the Philology Faculty of the Azerbaijan University of Languages with honors in both bachelor's and master's degrees, has more than 20 years professional experience in state institutions, as well as in private sector and has been awarded with the Medal“For Distinction in the Civil Service” by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"We are delighted to welcome Gunel Musa to our team," said Zaur Gadirov, Managing Partner at Financial Chain Corporation. "Her experience and qualifications make her the candidate to lead our public relations efforts as we continue to expand and innovate in our sector."