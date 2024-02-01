Transportation Businesses Play Key Role In ARAS's Effectiveness - Azerbaijani SCC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. At the "CEO MeetUp Logistics & Trade" event in Baku on January 31, representatives from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) and transport and logistics businesses addressed the operation of the Customs Committee's new "Automated Risk Analysis System" ("ARAS"), Trend reports.

Addressing the event, which was organized by the Caspian Energy Club and the Association of Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan, SCC representative Jafar Guluzade emphasized the importance of timely transit declaration submission for risk analysis and the effective operation of logistics and transport companies.

He stated that ARAS is a system based on artificial intelligence that contributes to the speedy crossing of borders by vehicles and goods, as well as prompt customs processing that applies the most optimal methods of customs control.

"This system decreases corporate entities' operational costs by pre-processing the data they enter. The risk profile of each participant in international economic activity is identified, as is the methodology for calculating customs expenses, and the appropriate customs corridor ('green' without a customs declaration, as well as 'yellow', 'blue', and'red' with cargo-commodity inspection) is selected. In other words, the effectiveness of customs services has improved," Guluzade said.

"The initial findings of the ARAS application are positive. It aims to remove corporate dissatisfaction with customs procedures," Guluzade concluded.

