Transportation Businesses Play Key Role In ARAS's Effectiveness - Azerbaijani SCC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. At the "CEO
MeetUp Logistics & Trade" event in Baku on January 31,
representatives from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) and
transport and logistics businesses addressed the operation of the
Customs Committee's new "Automated Risk Analysis System" ("ARAS"),
Trend reports.
Addressing the event, which was organized by the Caspian Energy
Club and the Association of Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan, SCC
representative Jafar Guluzade emphasized the importance of timely
transit declaration submission for risk analysis and the effective
operation of logistics and transport companies.
He stated that ARAS is a system based on artificial intelligence
that contributes to the speedy crossing of borders by vehicles and
goods, as well as prompt customs processing that applies the most
optimal methods of customs control.
"This system decreases corporate entities' operational costs by
pre-processing the data they enter. The risk profile of each
participant in international economic activity is identified, as is
the methodology for calculating customs expenses, and the
appropriate customs corridor ('green' without a customs
declaration, as well as 'yellow', 'blue', and'red' with
cargo-commodity inspection) is selected. In other words, the
effectiveness of customs services has improved," Guluzade said.
"The initial findings of the ARAS application are positive. It
aims to remove corporate dissatisfaction with customs procedures,"
Guluzade concluded.
