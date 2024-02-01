Russia To Add Uzbek Tombs In Its List Of Memorial Sites

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. About 50
burial sites in Uzbekistan have been selected for inclusion in the
list of memorial sites of cultural and historical value for Russia,
Trend reports.
Earlier in 2021, social media users reported the destruction of
monuments at Uzbekistan's Botkin Cemetery. Many people on Facebook
accounts urged the Russian government to grant the public cemetery
commemorative status. In July 2022, a working group was formed
under the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office to identify
burial sites in Uzbekistan with cultural and historical
significance to Russia.
The working group is made up of Russian Embassy officials,
historians, archaeologists, Uzbek public representatives, and the
Russian Orthodox Church's Tashkent diocese.
"Since 2022, members of the working group have reviewed more
than 300 biographies of buried persons. About 50 burial sites have
been selected; the work on selection continues," a representative
of Rossotrudnichestvo said.
According to Rossotrudnichestvo, the working group assesses the
contribution of buried persons according to the criteria
established by the Russian government and makes its proposals on
the inclusion of burial sites in the government list.
