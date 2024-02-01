Russia To Add Uzbek Tombs In Its List Of Memorial Sites

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. About 50 burial sites in Uzbekistan have been selected for inclusion in the list of memorial sites of cultural and historical value for Russia, Trend reports.

Earlier in 2021, social media users reported the destruction of monuments at Uzbekistan's Botkin Cemetery. Many people on Facebook accounts urged the Russian government to grant the public cemetery commemorative status. In July 2022, a working group was formed under the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office to identify burial sites in Uzbekistan with cultural and historical significance to Russia.

The working group is made up of Russian Embassy officials, historians, archaeologists, Uzbek public representatives, and the Russian Orthodox Church's Tashkent diocese.

"Since 2022, members of the working group have reviewed more than 300 biographies of buried persons. About 50 burial sites have been selected; the work on selection continues," a representative of Rossotrudnichestvo said.

According to Rossotrudnichestvo, the working group assesses the contribution of buried persons according to the criteria established by the Russian government and makes its proposals on the inclusion of burial sites in the government list.