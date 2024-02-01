Heydar Aliyev Center To Open Exhibition Of Works By Kojo Marfo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Heydar Aliyev
Center is preparing to exhibit a collection of works characterized
by vivid colors, creating a pleasant and festive atmosphere for
viewers, Trend reports.
More than 20 pieces by artist Kojo Marfo will be showcased at
the "Crucible of Hope" exhibition, which will open on February
14.
Kojo Marfo is a Ghanaian artist living in London. His interest
in art and visual culture was sparked by traditional antiques,
sculptures, and carved Akan figurines he encountered during his
boyhood in Ghana. Marfo's work also mirrors the insights he
gathered from his travels, where he encountered various
cultures.
The pieces on display at Heydar Aliyev Center combine the
Ghanaian artist's youthful dreams with the reality of the current
world. His artwork addresses social issues and seeks solutions to
modern dilemmas. Kojo Marfo sees art mainly as a way to
communicate, enabling him to tap into an expanding reservoir of
creativity and ideas.
Kojo Marfo's art has previously been displayed in Amsterdam,
Barcelona, London, New York, Paris, and Tokyo, among other
cities.
