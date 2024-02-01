Russian MFA Addresses Armenia's Efforts To Engage With NATO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Those seeking proximity, should be aware of how dangerous it is and the consequences, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press briefing, Trend reports.

She made the remark, commenting on the statement of NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus Javier Colomina that Armenia's foreign policy is aimed at closeness with NATO.

“We have already seen what closeness with NATO leads to: involvement in conflicts, loss of sovereignty and independence, subordination of the will to someone else's planning in every sense of the word and in all areas, and, most importantly, the inability to realize one's own national interests,” the official noted.

According to Zakharova, it's needed to open a map and see in which region and between which neighbors this country is located.

“We need to analyze all this and understand what the national interests of Armenia itself are, what is beneficial, what brings short-term benefits, what is medium-term, what is long-term, and proceed from this instead of making promises,” she added.

