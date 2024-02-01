Russian MFA Addresses Armenia's Efforts To Engage With NATO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Those seeking
proximity, should be aware of how dangerous it is and the
consequences, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria
Zakharova said during a weekly press briefing, Trend reports.
She made the remark, commenting on the statement of NATO Special
Representative for the South Caucasus Javier Colomina that
Armenia's foreign policy is aimed at closeness with NATO.
“We have already seen what closeness with NATO leads to:
involvement in conflicts, loss of sovereignty and independence,
subordination of the will to someone else's planning in every sense
of the word and in all areas, and, most importantly, the inability
to realize one's own national interests,” the official noted.
According to Zakharova, it's needed to open a map and see in
which region and between which neighbors this country is
located.
“We need to analyze all this and understand what the national
interests of Armenia itself are, what is beneficial, what brings
short-term benefits, what is medium-term, what is long-term, and
proceed from this instead of making promises,” she added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.