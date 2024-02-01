Azerbaijan Considers Leaving Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Due to the
prevailing atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and
Islamophobia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE), the Azerbaijani delegation has decided to halt its engagement and presence in the PACE until
further notice.
Following this decision, experts from the Administration of the
President of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani parliament, and the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan have held a working
discussion, an informed source told Trend .
The discussions covered the political and legal considerations
of Azerbaijan leaving the Council of Europe, as well as
Azerbaijan's rejection of recognizing the jurisdiction of the
International Court in response to biased treatment and baseless
accusations in the PACE
There have been previous reports of Azerbaijan contemplating leaving the
Council of Europe as a form of protest against the biased policies
of the PACE. Currently, experts are discussing this matter, and the
likelihood of Azerbaijan exiting the Council of Europe is on the
rise.
