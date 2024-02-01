               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Considers Leaving Council Of Europe


2/1/2024 3:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Due to the prevailing atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Azerbaijani delegation has decided to halt its engagement and presence in the PACE until further notice.

Following this decision, experts from the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani parliament, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan have held a working discussion, an informed source told Trend .

The discussions covered the political and legal considerations of Azerbaijan leaving the Council of Europe, as well as Azerbaijan's rejection of recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court in response to biased treatment and baseless accusations in the PACE

There have been previous reports of Azerbaijan contemplating leaving the Council of Europe as a form of protest against the biased policies of the PACE. Currently, experts are discussing this matter, and the likelihood of Azerbaijan exiting the Council of Europe is on the rise.

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search