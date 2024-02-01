Russia's MFA Responds To Armenia's Proposal To Sign Non-Aggression Pact With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Russia believes
that the best guarantee for establishing stability and sustainable
long-term peace in the South Caucasus is the early resumption of
the implementation of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest
level, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
said during a weekly press briefing while commenting on Yerevan's
proposal to sign a non-aggression pact with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"This is a non-alternative roadmap for reconciliation between
Baku and Yerevan and it includes, among other things, the
elaboration of a peace treaty," she said.
Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated
earlier that Yerevan offered Baku to sign a non-aggression pact if
the process of signing a peace treaty is delayed.
"We proposed to Azerbaijan to introduce a mechanism of mutual
arms control. It was also proposed to sign a non-aggression pact if
it appears that the signing of the peace treaty will take longer
than expected," Pashinyan said.
Meanwhile, negotiations on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan
and Armenia are conducted through direct meetings.
Azerbaijan received another package of proposals on the peace
treaty with Armenia in early January.
Presently, the Azerbaijani side is carrying out its internal
work on this package following the procedure.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier that
Azerbaijan will submit a response to Armenia in the coming
weeks.
