Russia's MFA Responds To Armenia's Proposal To Sign Non-Aggression Pact With Azerbaijan


2/1/2024 3:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Russia believes that the best guarantee for establishing stability and sustainable long-term peace in the South Caucasus is the early resumption of the implementation of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press briefing while commenting on Yerevan's proposal to sign a non-aggression pact with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"This is a non-alternative roadmap for reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan and it includes, among other things, the elaboration of a peace treaty," she said.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated earlier that Yerevan offered Baku to sign a non-aggression pact if the process of signing a peace treaty is delayed.

"We proposed to Azerbaijan to introduce a mechanism of mutual arms control. It was also proposed to sign a non-aggression pact if it appears that the signing of the peace treaty will take longer than expected," Pashinyan said.

Meanwhile, negotiations on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia are conducted through direct meetings.

Azerbaijan received another package of proposals on the peace treaty with Armenia in early January.

Presently, the Azerbaijani side is carrying out its internal work on this package following the procedure.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier that Azerbaijan will submit a response to Armenia in the coming weeks.

