Azerbaijan Lists Polling Station-Set Countries Due To Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The list of
nations where polling stations have been set up in connection with
the impending February 7 extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan has become public, Trend reports referring to the
Election 2024 (Independent Media Center).
Polling stations have been set up in diplomatic missions and
consulates of the countries in Italy, Korea, Kazakhstan (Astana,
Almaty, Aktau), Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, UAE
(Abu Dhabi, Dubai), Great Britain, China, Czech Republic, Estonia,
France, Georgia (Tbilisi, Batumi), Jordan, Spain, Sweden,
Switzerland (Bern), Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland,
Germany, USA (Washington, Los Angeles), Austria, Saudi Arabia,
Türkiye (2 polling stations each in Ankara and Istanbul, Kars),
Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Greece, Iran (Tabriz), Belarus, Moldova,
Hungary, Romania, and Russia (2 polling stations in Moscow, St.
Petersburg, Yekaterinburg).
To note, at the extraordinary presidential elections,
Azerbaijani citizens abroad will vote at 49 polling stations
organized in 37 countries. Voting in these countries will be held
from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.
