Azerbaijan Lists Polling Station-Set Countries Due To Presidential Elections


2/1/2024 3:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The list of nations where polling stations have been set up in connection with the impending February 7 extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan has become public, Trend reports referring to the Election 2024 (Independent Media Center).

Polling stations have been set up in diplomatic missions and consulates of the countries in Italy, Korea, Kazakhstan (Astana, Almaty, Aktau), Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai), Great Britain, China, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Georgia (Tbilisi, Batumi), Jordan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (Bern), Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Germany, USA (Washington, Los Angeles), Austria, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye (2 polling stations each in Ankara and Istanbul, Kars), Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Greece, Iran (Tabriz), Belarus, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Russia (2 polling stations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg).

To note, at the extraordinary presidential elections, Azerbaijani citizens abroad will vote at 49 polling stations organized in 37 countries. Voting in these countries will be held from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

