Dutch privacy regulator imposes USD10.75M fine on Uber for data transparency breaches

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Dutch Privacy Regulatory Authority issued a substantial fine of USD10.75 million against Uber, the ride-sharing platform, for its lack of transparency in handling the data of European drivers. The Dutch Data Protection Authority imposed the fine following complaints from over 170 French drivers, who raised concerns with the League for Human and Citizen Rights. The French interest group subsequently filed a complaint in the Netherlands, where Uber has its European headquarters.



The regulatory authority detailed that Uber failed to provide clarity on critical aspects, such as the duration for which it retained the data of European drivers and the countries outside Europe to which this data was transferred. Furthermore, the company was found to have created hurdles for drivers in exercising their privacy rights, a significant violation according to the Dutch Data Protection Authority.



One specific concern highlighted in the statement was Uber's lack of transparency in enabling drivers to access and manage their data. Users, including drivers, are entitled to view, correct, or delete their data, as stipulated by the Dutch regulatory authority. However, Uber was accused of making the process "unnecessarily complex" for drivers to submit requests to access their data.



While a digital form for such requests was available, it was reportedly challenging for drivers to locate within the app. Additionally, the information provided upon request was deemed "difficult to interpret," further compounding the transparency issues raised by the regulatory authority. The substantial fine reflects a growing emphasis on data protection and privacy compliance, underscoring the importance of transparent practices in handling user data, particularly in the tech and transportation sectors.

