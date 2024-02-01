NEQSOL Holding Partners With BSIB To Support People With Autism (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding has signed a five-year Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with“Birgə və Sağlam” Public Union (BSIB) to
support educational, diagnostics and awareness initiatives for
children with autism spectrum disorder and their families.
The partnership will cover translation and adaption of leading
international assessment tools for early detection and accurate
diagnosis, as well as conduction of trainings for specialists by
local and international experts.
While emphasizing commitment to supporting inclusivity in
societies, NEQSOL Holding CEO Yusif Jabbarov said:“The rising
cases of autism spectrum disorder worldwide mean this issue can no
longer be ignored. No two brains are the same and NEQSOL Holding
firmly believes that those living with autism have strengths that
can lead to greater productivity and innovation in society at
large.”
Under this partnership, NEQSOL Holding will support initiatives
to raise awareness for early diagnosis and strengthen technical
capability of BSIB.
Aytan Eynalova, BSIB's Chairperson, stated:“The number of
people with autism spectrum disorder is rising in Azerbaijan as
well. To provide the necessary services for people with autism and
their families, contribution of the private sector is very
important and we thank NEQSOL Holding for this critical
contribution.”
Signing the MoU together with BSIB, Imran Ahmadzada, NEQSOL
Holding's CFO and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan, stated:
“Education is a key direction in our CSR policy, while inclusivity
is among of our core values. This project is fully consistent with
our values and priorities. We believe it will enable increased
awareness and early attention to improve wellbeing and inclusion of
the autism community in Azerbaijan.”
Activities under this partnership will include development of
new apps for the autism community, upgrading BSIB's centres with
new material and technical equipment, expanding BSIB's Blue Hearts
choir group for the autism community and conducting wide-ranging
television and social media campaigns, seminars and corporate
inclusion days to increase public awareness of autism.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also advocates that care for
people with autism to be accompanied by actions at a societal level
for greater accessibility and inclusivity.
Since 2013, BSIB's objective has been to educate children with
autism spectrum disorder on social interaction, life skills, and
independent life, as well as to implement enlightening projects,
domestically and on an international level. As a member of the
Autism Europe Association affiliated with European Union and in
close cooperation with the US-based Autism Speaks organization and
the Princeton Child Development Institute (PCDI), BSIB tries to
transfer progressive experience to Azerbaijan.
NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating
across the telecommunications, energy, hi-tech, and construction
industries. With Head of offices in Amsterdam, Baku and Kyiv, the
Holding employs 12,000 people in 11 countries including the US, UK,
Azerbaijan, Netherlands, Ukraine, Georgia and Türkiye.
