NEQSOL Holding Partners With BSIB To Support People With Autism (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with“Birgə və Sağlam” Public Union (BSIB) to support educational, diagnostics and awareness initiatives for children with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

The partnership will cover translation and adaption of leading international assessment tools for early detection and accurate diagnosis, as well as conduction of trainings for specialists by local and international experts.

While emphasizing commitment to supporting inclusivity in societies, NEQSOL Holding CEO Yusif Jabbarov said:“The rising cases of autism spectrum disorder worldwide mean this issue can no longer be ignored. No two brains are the same and NEQSOL Holding firmly believes that those living with autism have strengths that can lead to greater productivity and innovation in society at large.”

Under this partnership, NEQSOL Holding will support initiatives to raise awareness for early diagnosis and strengthen technical capability of BSIB.

Aytan Eynalova, BSIB's Chairperson, stated:“The number of people with autism spectrum disorder is rising in Azerbaijan as well. To provide the necessary services for people with autism and their families, contribution of the private sector is very important and we thank NEQSOL Holding for this critical contribution.”

Signing the MoU together with BSIB, Imran Ahmadzada, NEQSOL Holding's CFO and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan, stated: “Education is a key direction in our CSR policy, while inclusivity is among of our core values. This project is fully consistent with our values and priorities. We believe it will enable increased awareness and early attention to improve wellbeing and inclusion of the autism community in Azerbaijan.”

Activities under this partnership will include development of new apps for the autism community, upgrading BSIB's centres with new material and technical equipment, expanding BSIB's Blue Hearts choir group for the autism community and conducting wide-ranging television and social media campaigns, seminars and corporate inclusion days to increase public awareness of autism.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also advocates that care for people with autism to be accompanied by actions at a societal level for greater accessibility and inclusivity.

Since 2013, BSIB's objective has been to educate children with autism spectrum disorder on social interaction, life skills, and independent life, as well as to implement enlightening projects, domestically and on an international level. As a member of the Autism Europe Association affiliated with European Union and in close cooperation with the US-based Autism Speaks organization and the Princeton Child Development Institute (PCDI), BSIB tries to transfer progressive experience to Azerbaijan.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the telecommunications, energy, hi-tech, and construction industries. With Head of offices in Amsterdam, Baku and Kyiv, the Holding employs 12,000 people in 11 countries including the US, UK, Azerbaijan, Netherlands, Ukraine, Georgia and Türkiye.