Kazakh News Giant Portrays Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Kazakhstan's
leading news agency "İnform" has published an extensive article
about the February 7 snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports referring to the Election 2024
(Independent Media Center).
In the article, published under the title "A historic moment and
seven candidates. What is known about the presidential election
race in Azerbaijan?" It is noted that the snap elections are
characterized as "victory elections" due to the full guarantee of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
"The process has already been labeled in the country as a
victory election, which also means the will of the people of
Azerbaijan to further strengthen territorial independence and
sovereignty," the material says.
The article informs about the procedures arising from the
Electoral Code of Azerbaijan. The sequence of the electoral process
is indicated, as is information on the program of presidential
candidates.
The article can be read in more detail at the link below:
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.