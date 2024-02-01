Azerbaijan Appoints Judges Of Several First Instance Courts - Decree (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the
appointment of judges of several first instance courts, Trend reports.
Taking into account the proposals of the Judicial-Legal Council,
guided by item nine of Article 109 of the Constitution of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decreed to:
1. appoint the following judges to the courts of first instance
in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan "On
courts and judges":
For courts handling serious crimes:
Baku Court for Grave Crimes:
Mahira Karimova
Fakhri Mammadov
Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes:
Ali Aliyev
Javid Safarli
Sumgait Court for Grave Crimes:
Hafiz Aliyev
Fahmin Humbatov
For administrative courts:
Baku Administrative Court:
Hamid Aghalarov
Aygun Ahadov
Orkhan Hasanov
Selma Salahova
Gunel Sevdimaliyeva
Sumgayit Administrative Court:
Leyla Mirzayeva
Shaki Administrative Court:
Farid Ismayilzadeh
Vugar Musayev
For commercial courts:
Baku Commercial Court:
Ulkar Hasanova
Kanan Huseynov
Shirvan Commercial Court:
Elshan Abdullayev
For military courts:
Military Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:
Abil Orujaliyev
For district (city) courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic:
Babak District Court:
Gunay Ismayil
Nakhchivan City Court:
Gulsum Aliyeva
For district courts of Baku city:
Binagadi District Court of Baku city:
Aygun Gurbanova
Khatai District Court of Baku city:
Fuad Akhundov
Nasimi District Court of Baku city:
Gunay Abidova
Anar Ibadzadeh
Nizami District Court of Baku city:
Gumru Aliyeva
Ulkar Yusifova
Sabunchu District Court of Baku city:
Nilufar Jafarli
Hagigat Mahmudova
Sabayil District Court of Baku city:
Gunel Samadova
Surakhani District Court of Baku city:
Rubaba Gafarova
Yasamal District Court of Baku city:
Gulnar Babazadeh
Karim Khudayev
For district (city) courts:
Absheron District Court:
Malahat Abbasova
Agdash District Court:
Javid Sultanov
Aghsu District Court:
Anar Asgarov
Khachmaz District Court:
Sarkhan Samadzadeh
Ismayilli District Court:
Ilgar Huseynov
Guba District Court:
Vugar Seyidov
Masalli District Court:
Jeyhun Guliyev
Saatli District Court:
Mirlatif Sadigov
Sumgayit City Court:
Elmir Huseynov
Shamakhi District Court:
Natig Ismayilov
Shamkir District Court:
Taleh Musayev.
2. This decree will come into effect on February 3, 2024.
