               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia Detains Deputy Minister Of Economy Dismissed Day Before


2/1/2024 2:59:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Former Deputy Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan has been detained in Armenia, Trend reports.

According to Armenian media, Ani Ispiryan was dismissed from her post the previous day. Moreover, there are others detained besides the former deputy minister.

No official confirmation of the detention of the former deputy minister has been issued yet.

Yesterday, on January 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree to dismiss Ani Ispiryan from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search