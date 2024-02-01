Armenia Detains Deputy Minister Of Economy Dismissed Day Before

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Former Deputy
Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan has been detained in Armenia,
Trend reports.
According to Armenian media, Ani Ispiryan was dismissed from her
post the previous day. Moreover, there are others detained besides
the former deputy minister.
No official confirmation of the detention of the former deputy
minister has been issued yet.
Yesterday, on January 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan signed a decree to dismiss Ani Ispiryan from the post of
Deputy Minister of Economy.
