AZAL Announces Membership In The UN Global Compact

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced its
membership in the United Nations Global Compact.
The Global Compact, an initiative under the United Nations, aims
to promote the social responsibility of businesses and encourage
their adherence to sustainable development principles.
As a member of the Global Compact, AZAL will actively promote
the Sustainable Development Goals and incorporate environmental,
social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategies. By joining this
agreement, the airline also commits to upholding the 10 principles
of the Global Compact, which include human rights, labor rights,
environmental protection, and anti-corruption measures.
"Joining this initiative is a significant milestone for AZAL,"
stated Samir Rzayev, Acting President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.
"By emphasizing sustainable development and responsible business
practices, we strengthen our international reputation as a reliable
air carrier. By integrating the principles of the Global Compact
into our operations, we aim to become one of the leading airlines
in the global civil aviation industry."
Within the framework of this agreement, AZAL will undertake
various activities related to environmental, social, and corporate
governance. In alignment with its sustainable development strategy
for 2023-2030, the airline plans projects that will create
comfortable working conditions for its employees, promote gender
equality, and address other relevant topics.
AZAL has already demonstrated its commitment to sustainable
development and social responsibility through various initiatives.
These include the commissioning of three new Airbus A320neo
aircraft to modernize the fleet and reduce CO2 emissions, community
support through initiatives promoting fair labor practices,
employee development programs, and other similar endeavors.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.