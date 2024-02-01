Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park Resident Deducts Subsidies For Export Of Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31 . Azerfloat
Company, one of the residents of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park
(SCIP), is in favor of subsidizing glass exports, Trend reports.
According to Azerfloat CJSC General Director Emil Hasanov, 4-4.5
percent of the sale price of products abroad is lost when declaring
glass exports.
"It would be expedient if glass exports were subsidized in
Azerbaijan," Hasanov said.
He cited Uzbekistan as an example, where the state covers part
of the cost of glass exports.
Hasanov made this proposal at the Transport and Trade Forum in
Baku organized by Caspian Energy Group.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.