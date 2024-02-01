Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park Resident Deducts Subsidies For Export Of Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31 . Azerfloat Company, one of the residents of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), is in favor of subsidizing glass exports, Trend reports.

According to Azerfloat CJSC General Director Emil Hasanov, 4-4.5 percent of the sale price of products abroad is lost when declaring glass exports.

"It would be expedient if glass exports were subsidized in Azerbaijan," Hasanov said.

He cited Uzbekistan as an example, where the state covers part of the cost of glass exports.

Hasanov made this proposal at the Transport and Trade Forum in Baku organized by Caspian Energy Group.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel