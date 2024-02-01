Refinancing Rate To Effect Deposit Interest In Coming Year - Central Bank Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The refinancing
rate in Azerbaijan is projected to effect deposit interest starting
next year, said Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
Taleh Kazimov during a press conference on changes in the
parameters of the refinancing rate, Trend reports.
"Currently, the market boasts ample liquidity. In conditions of
heightened liquidity, the interest rates set by the CBA prove
ineffective. We must sustain the money volume at a level aligned
with the predetermined corridor outlined by CBA to maintain its
intended value," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.