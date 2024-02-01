Azerbaijani Banks To Carry Out Brokerage Activities - CBA

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. It is planned to attract Azerbaijani banks to brokerage activity this year, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the refinancing rate, Trend reports.

