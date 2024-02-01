Azerbaijan's Small Insurance Businesses Likely To Merge - Chairman Of CBA

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. It is not excluded that small insurance companies in Azerbaijan will unite, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the refinancing rate, Trend reports.

