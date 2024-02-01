Ballot Content And Form Details For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Disclosed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Presidential
candidates must be alphabetized based on their surname, first name,
and patronymic, along with details such as date of birth,
residence, major workplace or service location (or type of activity
if the former is unavailable), and the entity that nominated the
candidate, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
Ballot papers must feature the presentation of presidential
candidates according to Article 199 of the Electoral Code.
The specifications for the content, format, quantity, and
sequence of ballot papers are established through a decision by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) following the Electoral Code.
The ballot must incorporate the abbreviated name of the
political party associated with the registered presidential
candidate, as stipulated in Article 54 of this code. If the
registered presidential candidate desires, the ballot may display
their party affiliation following Article 53 of this code. It is
important to observe that there is an unmarked space to the right
of the names of the presidential candidates.
Adjacent to the presidential candidates' names, a vacant square
exists. A voter places a checkmark in the square corresponding to
the presidential candidate of their choice. An invalid vote results
if the voter marks more than one empty square or neglects to mark
any of them.
In connection with the upcoming extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan, the distribution of ballot papers to
district election commissions has started. By the decision of the
CEC, 6,524,203 ballot papers have been printed. These ballot papers
are slated to be transferred from the district election commissions
to the precinct election commissions at least three days before the
scheduled voting day.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
