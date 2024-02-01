               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Avoids Needless Costs Of Budget Funds On Public Procurement


2/1/2024 2:59:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. During the reporting period in Nakhchivan, tenders and purchases made through polling quotations saved 9.5 million manats, or 16 percent of the cost of state procurement, Trend reports, referring to Nakhchivan's Ministry of Economy.

According to information, the active participation of entrepreneurs in public procurement ensures competitiveness.

To note, 92.5 percent was saved on purchases made using the open tender technique, 0.03 percent through the proposal survey method, and 7.47 percent through the request for quotations method.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search