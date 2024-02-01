Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Avoids Needless Costs Of Budget Funds On Public Procurement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. During the
reporting period in Nakhchivan, tenders and purchases made through
polling quotations saved 9.5 million manats, or 16 percent of the
cost of state procurement, Trend reports, referring to
Nakhchivan's Ministry of Economy.
According to information, the active participation of
entrepreneurs in public procurement ensures competitiveness.
To note, 92.5 percent was saved on purchases made using the open
tender technique, 0.03 percent through the proposal survey method,
and 7.47 percent through the request for quotations method.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.