Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Avoids Needless Costs Of Budget Funds On Public Procurement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. During the reporting period in Nakhchivan, tenders and purchases made through polling quotations saved 9.5 million manats, or 16 percent of the cost of state procurement, Trend reports, referring to Nakhchivan's Ministry of Economy.

According to information, the active participation of entrepreneurs in public procurement ensures competitiveness.

To note, 92.5 percent was saved on purchases made using the open tender technique, 0.03 percent through the proposal survey method, and 7.47 percent through the request for quotations method.

