Equinor Reports Record Low Serious Incidents For 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. In a recent
report released by Equinor, the fourth quarter of 2023 showcased a
significant achievement in safety performance, with the serious
incident frequency per million hours worked (SIF) remaining steady
at 0.4, mirroring the level seen at the close of 2022, Trend reports.
Of notable mention is the record low number of serious incidents
recorded throughout 2023, signifying a marked improvement in safety
protocols and operational practices within the organization. This
accomplishment underscores Equinor's commitment to fostering a safe
working environment for its employees.
Moreover, the injury trend exhibited positive momentum, with the
total recordable injury frequency per million hours worked (TRIF)
decreasing to 2.4 in 2023, down from 2.5 in the preceding year.
This decline reflects concerted efforts in enhancing safety
measures and implementing preventive measures across Equinor's
operations.
However, amidst these achievements, challenges persist, as
evidenced by an increase in the number of oil and gas leaks
recorded in 2023, totaling ten, up from eight in 2022. These leaks,
categorized by their severity, necessitate continued vigilance and
proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.
Tragically, a fatality onboard a tanker in Malaysia marred
Equinor's safety record in the third quarter of 2023, serving as a
sobering reminder of the inherent dangers within the industry.
Additionally, two incidents with major accident potential were
reported, further highlighting the importance of robust safety
protocols and comprehensive risk management strategies.
Addressing these challenges head-on, Equinor intensified its
focus on safety-critical maintenance throughout 2023, resulting in
an impressive 80 percent reduction in outstanding safety-critical
maintenance work compared to 2022. This concerted effort reflects a
sustained commitment to prioritizing safety across all facets of
operations.
Furthermore, Equinor implemented targeted initiatives aimed at
preventing major accidents, including enhanced management training
and the rollout of an e-learning course accessible to all employees
and suppliers. These proactive measures seek to instill a culture
of safety consciousness and empower individuals at every level of
the organization to identify and mitigate potential risks
effectively.
Through collaborative endeavors such as the "Always Safe" annual
wheel, Equinor collaborates with other operating companies and
suppliers to bolster awareness of safety protocols and promote a
shared understanding of conditions conducive to safe work
practices.
