Equinor Reports Record Low Serious Incidents For 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. In a recent report released by Equinor, the fourth quarter of 2023 showcased a significant achievement in safety performance, with the serious incident frequency per million hours worked (SIF) remaining steady at 0.4, mirroring the level seen at the close of 2022, Trend reports.

Of notable mention is the record low number of serious incidents recorded throughout 2023, signifying a marked improvement in safety protocols and operational practices within the organization. This accomplishment underscores Equinor's commitment to fostering a safe working environment for its employees.

Moreover, the injury trend exhibited positive momentum, with the total recordable injury frequency per million hours worked (TRIF) decreasing to 2.4 in 2023, down from 2.5 in the preceding year. This decline reflects concerted efforts in enhancing safety measures and implementing preventive measures across Equinor's operations.

However, amidst these achievements, challenges persist, as evidenced by an increase in the number of oil and gas leaks recorded in 2023, totaling ten, up from eight in 2022. These leaks, categorized by their severity, necessitate continued vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.

Tragically, a fatality onboard a tanker in Malaysia marred Equinor's safety record in the third quarter of 2023, serving as a sobering reminder of the inherent dangers within the industry. Additionally, two incidents with major accident potential were reported, further highlighting the importance of robust safety protocols and comprehensive risk management strategies.

Addressing these challenges head-on, Equinor intensified its focus on safety-critical maintenance throughout 2023, resulting in an impressive 80 percent reduction in outstanding safety-critical maintenance work compared to 2022. This concerted effort reflects a sustained commitment to prioritizing safety across all facets of operations.

Furthermore, Equinor implemented targeted initiatives aimed at preventing major accidents, including enhanced management training and the rollout of an e-learning course accessible to all employees and suppliers. These proactive measures seek to instill a culture of safety consciousness and empower individuals at every level of the organization to identify and mitigate potential risks effectively.

Through collaborative endeavors such as the "Always Safe" annual wheel, Equinor collaborates with other operating companies and suppliers to bolster awareness of safety protocols and promote a shared understanding of conditions conducive to safe work practices.

