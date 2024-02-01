Nar Expands Sales And Service Network Across The Country (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar has introduced the renewed dealer store in the city of
Sheki. The new store located at 177/20 Istiglaliyyat avenue offers
a range of products and services by Nar.
The opening of the store was attended by the company's
management, headed by Nar General Director Gunnar Pahnke. The main
purpose is to facilitate communication with customers on the ground
in order to hear their wishes and needs first-hand.
Nar is renovating its stores in the capital as well as in the
regions of Azerbaijan in order to make high-quality call and
internet services accessible to everyone. In 2024, the mobile
operator plans to introduce new-concept Nar stores with a in 17
more regions.
You can visit the nar website to learn the addresses of the
Nar stores closest to you.
Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2
million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years.
The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and
provides excellent service at an affordable price.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.