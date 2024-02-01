               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Quits Visa Regime With Dozens Of Nations


2/1/2024 2:59:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Nationals of 28 countries can visit Iran as tourists without a visa as of February 4, 2024, said Alireza Bikdeli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Consular Affairs, Trend reports.

According to Bikdeli, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran announced the cancellation of the visa regime for all relevant institutions in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Iran dated December 13, 2023.

Bikdeli added that among the 28 countries, only Indian citizens will have to obtain a visa while visiting Iran by land, not by air.

The deputy minister noted that citizens of the other 27 countries will be able to visit Iran without a visa.

Iran has so far canceled the visa regime with 10 countries - bilaterally with 6 countries and unilaterally with 4 countries.

